Instill confidence among people: NC urges Centre

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation which has led to the restriction of two pilgrimages, Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir and Machail Yatra in Kishtwar, National Conference Saturday called for initiation of effective and immediate measures to instill confidence among the people by defusing uncertainty.

The resolution was adopted at an emergent meeting of senior National Conference leaders, here at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan. Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, presided over the meeting, while senior leaders Ajay Sadhotra and Surjeet Singh Slathia were present in it.

“Circulation of several official communications in public domain through social media platforms and the advisory to pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley has given rise to uncertainty and needs to be contained,” the leaders said.

Expressing concern over “unchecked rumours”, the leaders urged the people of Jammu to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. Rattan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Thakur Rachpal Singh, Dr Kamal Arora, Vijay Bakaya, Thakur Kashmira Singh, Babu Rampal, Dr Gagan Bhagat, Jugal Mahajan, Master Noor Hussain, Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat, Gurdeep Singh Sassan, Haji Mohammad Hussain, Satwant Kour Dogra, Swarn Lata, Anil Dhar, and Dharamveer Singh among others were also present in the meeting.