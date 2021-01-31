Intensive pulse polio immunization drive held across Jammu

Intensive Pulse Polio immunization was today carried out across Jammu Division amid elaborate arrangements put in place by the respective district administrations.

Deputy Commissioners, Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma launched the campaign here at District Hospital to immunise about 42,025 children below the 5 year age in the district.

“For the hassle free pulse polio programme about 368 polio booths have been established across the district to inoculate all children below 5 year. This will be followed by two day door to door targeting of the beneficiaries especially in remote Marwah, Warwan , Dachhan, Paddar and other areas of district ”, said DC, while speaking on the occasion.

He further informed that 1481 employees of Health, ICDS and Education department have been engaged for Booth level and house to house targeting of the beneficiaries for 100 percent coverage.

Chief Medical officer Kishtwar Dr. R S Manhas, Dy CMO Kishtwar Dr. Balbir Kumar, BMO Kishtwar Dr. Sat Lal besides other medical staff and officials remained present on the occasion.

Kathua: Pulse Polio immunization drive was launched by Deputy Commissioner, Om Prakash by administering polio drops to the children here at Government Mahatma Gandhi Child and Maternity Hospital. The DC said the 3-day drive will cover as many as 10,1706 children below 5 year old for which 580 booths have been established across the district. He further informed that a total of 2320 officials are detailed to undertake this extensive exercise. He said 112 High Risk Areas have been identified besides 10 mobile teams, 14 transit teams, 116 supervisory Staff, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been deputed for achieving 100% immunization target in the district.