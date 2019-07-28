Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 28, 2019, 5:28 PM

Inter-state narco smuggler arrested in Kathua with 580 kg poppy straw

The truck was on way to Punjab when it was intercepted on a specific information near Rajbagh along the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway in Kathua district, the official said.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday apprehended an inter-state smuggler after recovering 580 kilograms of poppy straw from his truck in Kathua district.

Sikhwinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala area of Punjab, was arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after huge quantity of poppy straw was seized from the truck, a police official said.

