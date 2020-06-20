International Day of Yoga | LG Murmu highlights significance of Yoga

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday highlighted the significance of Yoga in discovering inner peace, transforming body and mind, on the International Day of Yoga.

A statement said in view of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the theme for this year is, “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.”

The LG observed that Yoga, an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition, was considered to be an age old mental, physical and spiritual practice that helps in transforming the body and mind of practitioners.

He said in the ongoing circumstances it was important that Yoga was inculcated in daily routine to discover internal peace, purity and to ward off unwarranted stress in these testing times.

He urged the people to practice Yoga and adopt a balanced and healthy life-style to stay fit and overcome diseases, besides carrying forward the move initiated by the Prime Minister by celebrating the International Yoga Day which has become highly popular across the world.