Interstate drugs racket busted in Jammu, charas worth Rs 2.6 crore recovered: Police

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said they have arrested three drug peddlars and recovered charas worth Rs 2.6 crores from their possession.

“On a specific information, developed by SDPO Nagrota, DySP Mohan Sharma laid naka at TCP Nagrota alongwith SHO Nagarota, Inspr. Showkat Ahmed. During naka checking, one vehicle bearing registration GJ01RY-4722 was signalled to stop for checking,” said a police spokesman.

He said 13 kilogram charas like substance worth 2.6 crore rupees and cash Rs. 20,000 were recovered from their possession.

“The driver of vehicle and his associates were identified as (1) Ghulam Haider Sheikh S/O Chand Bhai (2) Mohd Ilyas Sheik S/O Ghulam Jafar (3) Talib Hussain Sayed S/O Mohd Hussain all residents of Ahmedabad, Gujrat,” he said.

A case FIR No. 318/2019 U/S 8/20/29 NDPS Act has been registered at police station Nagrota and investigation initiated, he added.