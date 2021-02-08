Intruder shot dead along IB in Samba: BSF

An unidentified Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, officials said.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the intruder could be a terrorist guide who had come for a reconnaissance or was carrying something to deliver on this side of the border.

The incident took place near the ChakFaquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.

Jamwal said it was around 2.30 am that the alert BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement and kept a close watch on the intruder who hid himself in the bushes.

“Again at around 9.45 am, he started moving aggressively towards the border fence and was repeatedly warned by the sentry who fired a few rounds,” he told reporters, adding that the intruder was hit and killed.

The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border (IB) on the Indian side, officials said.