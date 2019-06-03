Jammu
Intruder's body handed over to Pak along IB in Jammu

The body of a Pakistani intruder found Saturday night on Indian side of the international border in Pargwal-Khour sector of the district was handed over to Pakistani authorities.

The body was handed over to Pakistan Rangers at a Border Out Post (BoP) along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district, officials said Monday.

“The body of the intruder was handed over to a Pakistan border post,” the official said.

The BSF had found the body of the Pakistani intruder at Bhag Nallah in Pargwal-Khour sector of the district during patrolling at late Saturday night.

On search, it was found to have two pension passbooks and Pak currency worth Rs 20 on it, they said. 

The BSF handed it over to Pargwal Police Post and after examining the body, it was shifted to the GMC Hospital where post mortem was conducted.

