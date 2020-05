In an effort to provide the essential commodities to the needy people in this lockdown period due to Coronavirus, Indian Red Cross Society have been distributing ration and other food items to the poor families of Jammu District.

Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society Jammu Region Vinod Malhotra along with his team distributed ration and other food items to 150 families of Salathia Mohalla, Panjtirthi and Pacci Dhaki.