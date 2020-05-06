IRCS offers helping hand to needy

In an effort to provide essential commodities to needy amid the ongoing lockdown, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has been distributing ration and other food items to poor families of this district.

Secretary, IRCS, Jammu, Vinod Malhotra along with his team distributed ration and other food items to 140 poor and needy families of Kalika Colony (Bahu Fort) and 50 families of newspaper vendors.

The Society also distributed masks, sanitizers and germicide soaps to labourers at warehouse Jammu.

Beside, nine members of three families of Doda and Kishtwar stranded in Jammu due to lockdown were sent to their native places in the ICRS vehicle. Moreover, ration and some financial assistance were also provided to these families.