Irregularities in issuance of kerosene oil licenses case | CB produces charge-sheet against former Dir CA&PD

Crime Branch (CB) on Wednesday produced charge sheet against retired director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CA&PD) Jammu in the court of Special Judge Anti-corruption Jammu for irregularities in issuance of Kerosene oil licenses case.

In a statement, CB said, “The charge sheet was produced against the accused Subash Chander Jandyal R/O Shastri Nagar Jammu (Rtd.) Director Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution Department Jammu in case FIR No. 31/2007 U/S 5(2) PC Act Svt. 2006 in the Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Jammu on for commission of grave violations in the issuance of Kerosene Oil Licences during his posting as Director Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution Department in the year 2001 and 2002.”

It further said that the case registered after a complaint was lodged by under secretary, CAPD Department wherein among other allegations it was alleged that large number of Kerosene Oil licenses have been issued in Jammu city without observing any norms and rules.

The CB said that during the investigations it was established “S C Jandial during his posting as Director CAPD Jammu on extension of service for two years after actual period of retirement, without any directions from the government and without any authority /indenting received from the field staff and without any public outcry from the general public, abused his official position for his pecuniary gains issued 730 Kerosene Oil licenses, with the result most of these kerosene depot holders sold their monthly allotted highly subsidized Kerosene oil quota at their sweet will, which gave rise to the black marketing.”