An operative of Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was arrested on Thursday, Police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that the ISJK operative Aqib Bashir Parrey alias Assadullah, son of Bashir Ahmed Parrey of Unisoo, Handwara, an associate of ISJK was arrested from JhajjarKotli.

“He was working as ISJK operative in Kashmir on the directions to his ISJK commanders,” Singh said.