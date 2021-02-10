ISSUANCE OF DOMICILE Certificates | GAD pulls up officials for poor adherence to timeline

Unhappy with officials issuing domicile certificates, the General Administration Department has taken serious note of the delay in issuance of domicile certificates, and poor updation of the certificates on the web-portal.

In a circular, the GAD observed that a small percentage of domiciles were issued online and there was only 1/3rd updation on the web-portal till January 2021.

“Updation of domicile certificates issued offline has not been done on the portal by the issuing authorities. It has been noticed that till January, 2021 only 1/3rd of the certificates issued are reflected in the web-portal, besides only a small percentage have been issued through online mode,” the GAD made this observation through a circular while reviewing progress of domicile certificates, updation on the web-portal and adherence to the guidelines issued by the Government.

Expressing dismay over delaying practice, the officials in GAD quoting directives said that “There have been considerable instances where the prescribed timelines of 5/15 days for issuing the certificates are not being adhered to by the issuing authorities on account of which public at large is suffering.”

The officials were directed to adhere to the timelines for the issuance of domicile certificates as prescribed under the rules.

The authorities issuing domicile certificates were directed to upload all offline applications on the online portal.

The directions reads: “the notified authorities were directed to complete the process by May 31, 2021 failing which action shall be initiated against the defaulting officers.”

In view of the delay in the process of issuance and updation, the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, and Kashmir Divisions were directed to monitor the process on a weekly basis.

Pertinently, the J&K Grant of domicile certificate (procedure) Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 166 of 2020 dated 18.5.2002, inter-alia provide the procedure for grant of domicile certificates through manual as well as online mode on the portal, while instructions have been issued to the notified authorities to enter details of the certificates issued offline/manually on the portal simultaneously.