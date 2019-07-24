IT enabled JKPaySys modified

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered modifications for online submission of Bills through IT enabled “JKPaySys” application.

As pre circular, in partial modification to circular instructions issued for online submission of Bills through IT enabled “JKPaySys” application modified. The DDOs were asked to immediately update the CPIS details of all the employees especially with respect to the details of Bank Accounts. They certify on the salary claims that the Bank Account Numbers of the employees have been updated and are correct.