Jammu
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 2:19 AM

IT enabled JKPaySys modified

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 25, 2019, 2:19 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News

LS passes anti-terror bill

No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath

Committed to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally: Govt

Congress seeks PM's statement, stages walk out

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered modifications for online submission of Bills through IT enabled “JKPaySys” application.

As pre circular, in partial modification to circular instructions issued for online submission of Bills through IT enabled “JKPaySys” application modified. The DDOs were asked to immediately update the CPIS details of all the employees especially with respect to the details of Bank Accounts. They certify on the salary claims that the Bank Account Numbers of the employees have been updated and are correct.

Related News