Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:13 PM

IYD 2020 celebrations to go online

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:13 PM

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, today chaired a meeting to review the preparations being put in place to celebrate International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2020. Chief Secretary directed department of AYUSH to encourage people to practice Yoga at homes especially during the stressful time of COVID pandemic.

He also laid stress on undertaking massive campaign to publicise the events and activities related to the International Yoga Day in electronic, print and social media.

Trending News

New low, plain media censorship: PC

Pardesi condemns killing

Samoon discusses implementation of Education Investment Policy-2020 with stakeholders

Body of girl fished out from Kangan canal

The Chief Secretary maintained that complying with social distancing norms and other guidelines of the Government, the International Yoga Day this year will be celebrated at home with family. “The services of TV channels and digital media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter be utilized to facilitate online participation of people practicing Yoga”, he added. For this, the department of ISM was asked to prepare 15 minutes module for displaying on television channels and social media to assist the participants’ training in the run up to the Yoga day when they can join others through online platforms.

He directed Secretary of School Education Department to organise online competitions for students at district level in which participants will upload a 30 second video clip on importance/ performance of Yoga. To further encourage students for online participation, it was decided that the winners in each district will be awarded with android based electronic tablets. Similar competitions will be organised by the Higher Education Department, he instructed.

Department of Technical Education was also directed to organise a ten days online course to train people in various dimensions of Yoga including Pranayam and diverse Asanas which can be easily adopted by the majority of people irrespective of age and gender differences.

Latest News

Police foil protests by daily-rated workers to seek regularization of jobs

COVID19 lockdown: Admin discusses gradual economic revival with trade bodies

VC SDA inspects ongoing work at parking places

SKIMS MC & Hospital faculty condoles demises

The Youth Services and Sports Department was asked to engage its staff in promotion of Yoga activities and celebration of the International Yoga Day, 2020.

Related News