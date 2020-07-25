Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:45 AM

Jammu advocates' deputation calls on Altaf Bukhari

UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:45 AM
A deputation of advocates, headed by former senior Additional Advocate General, K Nirmal Kotwal called on Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari here on Saturday.

The advocates discussed the problems of the advocates’ fraternity as well as the overall problems being faced by common people in the Union territory.

Prominent among those who were part of the deputation included, Anoop Parihar, Naveen Dutt, Thakur Mahinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Arun Singh Manhas, Vikram Aroraa and others.

