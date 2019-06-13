Jammu
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: June 13, 2019, 4:32 PM

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9 kg poppy

Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after over nine kilograms of poppy was recovered from them in separate incidents, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a person named Tariq Ahmed was intercepted in Poonch district and 8.50 kg of poppy was seized from him, an official said.

In another incident, a patrolling team near Dhaleri bridge in Jammu district intercepted two persons — Bajju Ram Sharma and Ashok Kumar Sharma — and recovered 840 grams of poppy, the police said.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents and an investigation is on, the official said.   

