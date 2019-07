Jammu and Kashmir govt orders transfers, new postings in forest department

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfers and new postings in the forest department.

As per an order, Abhijeet Joshi, in-charge DCF, DFO Basholi has been transferred and posted as DFO Social Forestry, Jammu vice Sanjay Kumar Gupta. The Charge of DFO Basholi shall be looked after by Ashwani Kumar, ACF, DFO Eco Task Force Basholi in addition to his own duties.

Zahid Aslam Moghal, I/C DCF, DFO Rajouri has been transferred and posted as DFO Kamraj vice Abid Nazir.

Waseem Farooq Mir, I/C DCF, DFO Langate has been transferred and posted as Joint Director FPF Kashmir against available vacancy.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, DFO Social Forestry, Jammu has been transferred and posted as DFO Rajouri vice Zahid Moghal.

Abid Nazir, ACF, DFO Kamraj has been transferred and posted as DFO Urban Srinagar vice Riyaz Ahmad Gull.

Riyaz Ahmad Gull, ACF, DFO Urban Srinagar has been transferred and posted as DFO Agrostology relieving Mohd Ashraf Katoo DFO Pir Panjal Division Budgam of additional charge.

Abdul Hamid Malla, I/C ACF Deputy Director, FPF Kehmil has been transferred and posted as DFO Langate vice Waseem Farooq Mir.

Abdul Majid Lone, R.O II DM SFC Estates Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director FPF Kehmil vice Abdul Hamid Malla.

Manzoor Ahmad Gagroo, ACF, Deputy Director, FPF Sidrah J-2 has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director FPF Kishtwar vice Jugal Kishore.

Suresh Kumar Sharma, ACF, DFO Ramban has been transferred and posted as DFO MFP Jammu vice Anwar Aftab Shah.

Jugal Kishore, I/C ACF, Deputy Director, FPF, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director FPF Sidrah j-2 vice Manzoor Ahmad Gagroo.

Kuldeep Singh, P.O Thein Dam has been transferred and posted as DFO Batote vice Safeer Hussain Shah, ACF who shall report to PCCF for further duties.

Anwar Aftab Shah, DFO MFP Jammu has been transferred and posted as DFO Ramban vice Suresh Kumar Sharma.

Hakim Mukhtar Hussain, Technical Officer to CF North has been transferred and posted as DM SFC Baramulla.