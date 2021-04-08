Jammu, Today's Paper
April 9, 2021

Jammu Bar withdraws notice to hold polls

The election committee of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, has withdrawn notice to hold polls for the new office bearers of in view of COVID-19 spread.

“It has been decided by the election committee that the election notice of March 31, 2021 is to be withdrawn with immediate effect and fresh notification after assessing the situation will be issued as soon as the situation improves,” the notice reads. The committee would review the situation on April 22, 2021 and thereafter issue a fresh schedule.

