Jammu becomes first J&K district to vaccinate over 50 % population aged 45 and above against COVID-19

Taking to Twitter, DC Jammu, Anshul Garg said that a total of 2.14 jabs had been inoculated to the individuals in the age group.
A healthcare worker administers the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses to a woman in Jammu on Jan 16, 2021. Mir Imran/GK
Jammu has become the first district in J&K to have vaccinated over half of it population aged 45 and above against COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg claimed on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the DC Jammu said that a total of 2.14 jabs had been inoculated to the individuals in the age group.

“Kudos to team Jammu as it becomes the first district in J&K to vaccinate over 50% of its estimated 45+ population. 2.14 lakh jabs to accomplish the milestone thanks to people led vaccination drive. Let’s keep the Tika Utsav till we vaccinate all,” Garg wrote on the social networking site.

