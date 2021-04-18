Jammu becomes first J&K district to vaccinate over 50 % population aged 45 and above against COVID-19

Jammu has become the first district in J&K to have vaccinated over half of it population aged 45 and above against COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg claimed on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the DC Jammu said that a total of 2.14 jabs had been inoculated to the individuals in the age group.

Kudos to team #Jammu as it becomes the first district in J&K to vaccinate over 50% of its estimated 45+ population. 2.14 lakh jabs to accomplish the milestone thanks to people led vaccination drive. Let’s keep the #TikaUtsav going till we vaccinate all. @diprjk @MoHFW_INDIA— Anshul Garg (@hello_anshul) April 18, 2021

“Kudos to team Jammu as it becomes the first district in J&K to vaccinate over 50% of its estimated 45+ population. 2.14 lakh jabs to accomplish the milestone thanks to people led vaccination drive. Let’s keep the Tika Utsav till we vaccinate all,” Garg wrote on the social networking site.