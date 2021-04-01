'Jammu Declaration' getting overwhelming public response: Rana

National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Thursday said that the proposed ‘Jammu Declaration’ was catching the attention of a wide spectrum of people with intelligentsia offering valuable suggestions for broad-basing its scope for good of the Jammu region.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Rana as saying that the idea propounded does not represent or grant exclusivity or least give him the ownership as it had to be the peoples’ narrative emerging out of a broader consensus.

He expressed satisfaction over the proposal being received well by the people at large and said that this encouraged him to carry forward the mission, at a time when Jammu and Kashmir was at a crossroads of history and churning of an evolving thought-process.

Rana said that he had written to a cross section of people and intellectuals about the ‘Jammu Declaration’ emanating from Jammu that could play a crucial role in the prevailing circumstances and be the pivotal change.