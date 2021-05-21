'Jammu district's COVID positive percentage goes below 7%' Peak of virus in Jammu over: Health officials

Jammu district has recorded decline in COVID-19 positivity rate below 7 percent and the experts in Health department said that the peak positive cases had declined since May 18, 2021.

“Positivity rate has declined from 10 percent to below 7 percent in Jammu and the testing has also been increased from 6000 to over 7500 daily. The curfew restrictions are being maintained with active support of people, and 6520 home isolation cases are being monitored daily, and 4900 COVID kits distributed till date,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, AnshulGarg said.

A senior official in the Health Department told Greater Kashmir that it was a big relief that the positivity cases had declined since May 18, 2021.

“Today, we have recorded 401 positive cases in Jammu district and last week, the positive cases figures were 659. Earlier, it was continuously remaining around 600. However, since last week, they have dropped below 500,” the senior official said.

He said, “We have crossed the peak of the virus. Now, it is time for the COVID-19 positive cases to decline. We are hopeful the past days of 600 positive cases per day may never return.”

He said 11 percent positive cases were recorded in Jammu district on May 10 and the numbers of positive cases were 659.

“On May 17, the cases were 613, and on May 18 we recorded a decline to 522 cases, on May 19 we had 493 cases and on May 20, the cases further increased to 499,” the official said.

However, the figures on May 21 remained at 401 which shows a drop in positive cases amid regular testing in rural as well as urban areas of Jammu district.

“Our testing is going on at a full swing in all blocks of Jammu. On a daily basis we are testing 4000 people and 2500 tests in urban areas. A total of 7000 tests per day are being conducted,” the official said excluding the passengers coming by train and by air.

He said that the new variant of COVID19 was very dangerous and it spreads fast in comparison to the previous COVID-19 virus during the initial days.

“We should continue to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and wear double masks and avoid gatherings,” the official said and added that the new variant was infecting entire families.

He said that the COVID-19 virus of the initial months had not infected all members of a family.

However, it has been happening for the last several weeks because of a new variant which is spreading fast and infecting entire families, he said.

In Jammu district, the official said, “We have 8000 active positive cases including 1000 case in hospitals, 2000 cases in rural areas and 5000 in urban areas.”

The official said that they had achieved 100 percent vaccination of people above the age of 45 years in Jammu district as per the 2011 census.