'Jammu feeling marginalised'

National Conference provincial President, Jammu Devender Singh Rana Monday expressed concern about ignoring aspirations of Jammu, saying it has generated a feeling of disempowerment and marginalisation among people.

“Over the years, Jammu interests have been bartered notwithstanding the overwhelming support to the self-styled Messiahs of the Duggarland,” Rana said, in a statement, adding the least the Centre and the administration can do is to go for course correction as “penance to betrayal of trust of the self-respecting people.”

Rana said people of Jammu have been taken for granted just for their overwhelming faith in the system that has terribly failed them – be it employment, development or share in the welfare schemes.

“This eventually has resulted in despair and desperation that if not addressed could prove counter-productive,” he said.

Rana hoped that “perpetrators of injustice” to Jammu will realise their “follies” and stop taking moral grandstanding on every issue. “This is like sprinkling salt on the wounds of this region that has always remained in the forefront in national reconstruction. They needed a fair and better deal. Instead what they got is the worst type of humiliation in terms of denial and deprivation,” said Rana.

Rana hailed the front-line workers for their exemplary role in serving the suffering people. “The frontline COVID19 warriors, the doctors, the paramedics, the sanitary and sanitation staff, the employees engaged in essential services have really done a yeoman job in the fight against the virus,” Rana said.