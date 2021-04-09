Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 11:37 PM

Jammu is north India's education hub: Union Minister

File Photo

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Friday said Jammu region had emerged as the education hub of north India over the last seven years after Narendra Modi took over as the country’s prime minister.

He said projects sanctioned for Jammu had taken off in the winter capital but were languishing in Kashmir owing to “peculiar circumstances” there.

“Jammu today has virtually emerged as the education hub of north India. We have IIMs, IITs, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, three government medical colleges within a range of 10 to 20 km as well as north India’s first-ever teaching department of space technology by ISRO in central University Jammu,” the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He was speaking at the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Singh, who represents Udhampur-Kathua constituency in the parliament, said north India’s first Biotech Park was also coming up in Kathua besides several engineering colleges.

“All this has happened in the last seven years and we owe it to the central government headed by Modi,” he said, adding one the largest stadiums in the country is also coming up in Jammu region named after former finance minister Arun Jaitley besides a water sports complex at Mansar in Udhampur.

“The stadium is next to only Ahmedabad stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Garden,” said the Union minister who had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 58.23 crore mega-sports complex spread over 270 kanal land at Hiranagar in Kathua in September last year.

“This is actually happening around us which has a direct connection with our youth. Earlier, the common grievance was that discrimination was happening against Jammu,” he said.

He said all the projects which were sanctioned simultaneously for Jammu and Srinagar were progressing in Jammu but languishing in Kashmir.

“We have the first phase of ring road already functional in Jammu, first batch of 50 students selected for AIIMS and an industrial park is also ready in Kathua but the projects are yet to take off in Kashmir whatever be the reason or peculiar circumstances over there,” he said. “Despite all this, some people still keep claiming that there is discrimination (against Jammu). Maybe they are the victims of the victimhood hangover of the past,” he said.

