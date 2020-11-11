Jammu leaders mulling to set-up 'non-BJP front'

Several Jammu-based politicians including members of National Panthers Party, and former BJP leader, Choudhary Lal Singh have started deliberations to establish a political alternative to BJP to “plead Jammu’s cause.”

The NPP leader, Balwant Singh Mankotia said they were trying to establish an alternative voice for welfare of the region which has remained neglected for long. “We are not following People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Since Jammu is being completely neglected, we are trying to establish a non-BJP platform to redress issues of Jammu,” said Mankotia.

Mankotia said he held a meeting with Lal Singh who is Chairman of Dogra Swabhiman Sabha Party (DSSP) and Chairman, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak. “We are holding deliberations with like-minded parties from the last several days,” he said.

“We are holding discussions on what can be done to save Jammu and to get rid of BJP’s dictatorship. We met to hold discussion on various issues like black laws and implementation of overnight decisions without consultation,” he said. In an official statement, Lal Singh has said they would ensure that “all nationalistic, secular and pro-Jammu statehood forces are united to defeat the agenda of the divisive politics within Jammu and Kashmir.”

The NPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh had recently organised a meeting of around 20 organisations at Sainik Colony.