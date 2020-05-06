Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 7, 2020, 12:37 AM

Jammu locality becomes symbol of brotherhood amid COVID19 pandemic

Gujjar Nagar youth supply ration to 2,000 families from different communities
Representational Pic

A small locality in this district has become symbol of brotherhood amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 20 youth, part of Mohalla Welfare Committee, in Gujjar Nagar are supplying ration to over 2,000 families, irrespective of their religious identity, since March 27.

These youth, under the guidance of Ayoub Malik, President, Mohalla Welfare Committee, Gujjar Nagar collect ration, and then distribute it among the needy people to ensure nobody sleeps empty stomach.

J&K Police have been helping these youth in humanitarian work to transport ration inside and outside Gujjar Nagar so that poor families can be fed, said Malik.

“We distribute ration and essential commodities to poor and needy in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, New Plot, Preet Nagar, Apna Vihar, Karan Nagar, Bawe Wali Gali, and other places, irrespective of religious consideration,” said Malik.

He said the Committee collects funds and buys ration with support from police which was helping in transportation.

“At least 220 families at Bawe Wale Gali, 152 families in Gujjar Nagar, 25 families in other locations were provided eatables without disparity,” he said, adding amid the pandemic, committee members were working day and night to help the needy.

Similarly, those who are fasting in the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan are also being provided ration in Gujjar Nagar and adjoining areas.

“Today, we distributed ration among poor people who were non-locals,” said Malik claimed.

Related News