Jammu parties celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

While celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh here on Wednesday, political and social organizations reiterated the demand for public holiday on the last Dogra Maharaja’s birthday.

Members of several organizations reached Tawi Bridge where statue of Maharaja is installed. They garlanded the statue as a mark of respect.

The BJP leaders also organised a function to pay tributes to Maharaja. In his address, BJP J&K President, Ravinder Raina said it was due to Maharaja that J&K became part of India, when he signed Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947. J&K Congress also paid tributes to Maharaja. “It was under his signatures that J&K became a permanent and integral part of India, after some initial delays, due to certain circumstances.,” said Congress chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma.

Sharma said that the government should declare birth anniversary of Maharaja as public holiday. Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan Party (DSSP), Chairman Choudhary Lal Singh called upon all organizations of Jammu to get united for larger interest of Dogras. Singh asked people of Jammu to give up “petty political considerations” for a bigger change which he said would be a real tribute to Maharaja. The “Team Jammu” also demanded the government should declare September 23 as Public holiday. The body Chairman, Zorawar Singh said: “The patience of people is running out. People of Jammu will not tolerate such a stand of government by not declaring September 23 as holiday.”

They also released a audio-video album “A Tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh,” highlighting the life and work of last Dogra ruler of J&K.