Jammu people let down on development front: Slathia

Former minister and senior National Conference leader Surjeet Singh Slathia today slammed the BJP for letting down Jammu on developmental front, saying it reversed the momentum during recent years.

“The development effort initiated by the National Conference government was brought to grinding halt due to policy paralysis of the BJP,” Slathia said while addressing a series of public meetings at village Trindiyan Jerda, Showni and Ramloo Brahmana in Vijaypur Constituency as part of the National Conference candidates in the ongoing District Development Councils polls.

Slathia castigated inimical forces for indulging in rhetoric and promoting divisive politics as they had nothing to offer to the people. These political actors keep self above the people and work for pursuing their own agenda. He said development has become a big casualty due to the self centric approach of the BJP, which is now again hoodwinking the public opinion by making false promises and indulging in emotive politics.

Describing National Conference as a force to reckon with, the former minister said assuaging political aspirations of the people and undertaking development on a massive scale holds key to steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace and prosperity. “We are committed to ensure equitable development in all the regions and sub-regions.

Exhorting the people to participate in large numbers in the ongoing elections, Slathia said that vote to the National Conference will be support development and political stability in Jammu and Kashmir.