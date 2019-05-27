Jammu-Rajouri Highway closed after security forces discover 'suspicious' object

Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri 144-A national highway was suspended on Monday morning after an army road opening team found a suspicious object on the highway near Kallar chowk.

Sources told Greater Kashmir that the traffic movement was suspended as a precautionary measure after a road opening party of the army found the object around 8am.

They said a Police team from the nearby police post also rushed to the spot.

Bomb disposal squad has been called by the authorities to investigate the said object, said a source.