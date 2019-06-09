Jammu
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 2:17 AM

Jammu sizzles at 43 deg C, heatwave intensifies

People in Jammu reeled under blistering heatwave as the mercury soared to 43.1 degrees Celsius, weather department officials said on Sunday.

The Met department has forecast rain and lightning, accompanied by gusty wind reaching up to a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The prevailing heatwave conditions intensified power and water woes in different parts of the region.

According to the Met department, Jammu’s maximum temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal.

