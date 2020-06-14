Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:25 PM

Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 18 domestic flights

On day 21 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 domestic flights with 2,268 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

According to statement, a total of 587 passengers aboard 7 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 11 domestic flights with about 1681 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

