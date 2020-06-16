Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 19 domestic flights

On Day 23 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 domestic flights with 2,565 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 634 passengers aboard 6 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1931 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.