Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 1, 2019, 6:15 PM

Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic after landslide debris cleared

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 1, 2019, 6:15 PM

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday after a day-long blockade due to landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

The debris following the landslides were cleared at several places in Ramban and Udhampur district after which the highway was reopened for traffic, the officials said.

Trending News

No plan at any level to abrogate Article 35A: Governor Malik

Modi Govt's decision will be in J&K's interest: Ram Madhav

ED questions Dr Farooq in JKCA case

Will unconditionally support efforts to protect J&K's special status: Sajad Lone

Over 200 stranded vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations towards Jammu and Srinagar, they said.

Intermittent rains also triggered landslides at Panthiyal, Battery Chesma and Morh Passi near Balli Nallah along the National Highway in the district, blocking the road.

The Amarnath Yatra was also suspended till August 4 (Sunday) as a precautionary measure in the wake of bad weather conditions, they said.

Latest News

Army chief General Bipin Rawat meets Governor Satya Pal Malik

Rains lash Srinagar; traffic jams, waterlogging trouble residents

Don't take any steps that will worsen situation in Kashmir: NC delegation to PM Modi

BJP leader stokes controversy in Odisha Assembly with derogatory remark against Muslim women

No fresh batch of yatra proceeded from Jammu towards Kashmir, they added.

Related News