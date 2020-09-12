Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:24 AM

Jammu student tops J&K JEE-Mains exam

Representational Pic

A student from this district has topped Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains by scoring 99.77 percentage of marks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I used to study five to six hours a day to clear all concepts. I focused more on remaining strong on concepts,” said Aryan Gupta, 18, who topped the exams in J&K.

Gupta said his family members supported him. “There is no alternative to hard work. The mock tests helped me to succeed in the exams because these tests make it easy to understand the pattern of the exams,” he said.

