Jammu witnessing decline in deaths, positive cases

Jammu has recorded decline in covid related deaths and positive cases for last few days.

“There is a decline in positive cases and the number of deaths. We have admitted four positive cases in GMC in the last 24 hours. It might have changed the trend of the virus for last one week,” said Principal GMC Jammu Dr Nasib Chand Digra.

He said that last week on an average 10 positive patients were admitted on daily basis.

Till yesterday, he said: “Out of 2139, over 1700 positive patients recovered and were discharged from GMC and Associated Hospitals. These hospitals so far have reported 186 deaths.”

The GMC Principal said that they have admitted patients with co-morbidities from as young as 30 years of age to elderly persons. “70 percent of patients have co-morbidities like high blood pressure, liver, kidney, sugar, heart diseases who have been admitted in GMC Jammu. However, we have higher recoveries in GMC and its allied hospitals,” he added.

To overcome the shortage of staff, he said, they have engaged 125 nurses, 100 nursing orderlies and 50 sanitization workers who will be deployed in covid hospitals including GMC Jammu.

Imposing a restriction on the more than one attendant with the positive patients, Dr Digra said: “One attendant with one positive patient will be allowed and they will also be given PPE kits and N95 marks. The attendant will be tested for covid-19 after a week.”

Meanwhile, plasma therapy has been started in GMC. “Four people who successfully recovered three weeks back from the covid-19 infection have donated their plasma and only one person has been treated using this therapy,” Dr Dingra said. He said “80-90 people have given their antibody tests.”