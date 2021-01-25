Jan Aushaudi, AMRIT stores to come up across J&K: Dulloo

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, AtalDulloo today convened a meeting of all the concerned to review the establishment of low price Pradhan MantriBhartiya Jan Aushaudi Kendra and AMRIT (Affordable Medicines & Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacies across J&K.

Dulloo asked the concerned to establish these low price medical stores wherever they are scheduled to be established. He urged them to make all medicines and implants available at these stores.

The meeting was attended by DrShashiSudhan Sharma, Principal Government Medical College, Jammu; DrRenu Sharma, Director Health Services, Jammu; SatvirKour Sudan, DG Planning (H&ME), LotikaKhajuria, State Drug Controller; Project Coordinators of Jan Aushaudi and AMRIT Pharmacies, and other Medical Superintendents and health officers.

DrSamia Rashid, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Principles of other Medical Colleges and Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of Kashmir division based hospitals participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The FC asked the officers about the working and demand of medicines from these stores wherever they are functional. He asked them to provide the list of stores not performing well so that the problems faced by each of them are addressed preferentially.

Dulloo directed the officers to expedite the establishment of 32 more identified centres in Kashmir division and make them functional before the end of February. Similarly he asked them to make 42 stores of Jammu division functional before the end of March.

The FC further asked them that these stores provide affordable medicines therefore happens to be life-giving to poor patients. He advised them to explore the possibility of establishing these stores in all the major hospitals including GMCs and District Hospitals at an earliest so that all the patients get benefitted.

Dulloo also directed to look for ways and means to make all medicines and surgical implants available at these stores at prices lower than the market. He desired that people should look for these stores and ask for them. He asked them to resolve the grievances regarding unavailability of certain medicines or implants forthwith and make everything available readily as prescribed by the medicos.

The FC was informed that Jan AushaudiKendras provides affordable medicines at a reduced cost of about 50-70% providing around 625 drug molecules. It was further informed that 90 kendras are currently functional and 75 more in offing across J&K.