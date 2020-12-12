JCCI Elections|461 members express resentment for 'debarring' them from voting rights

Several members of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) on Saturday alleged that they were debarred from their right of voting.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that an urgent press conference was held today at Press Club Jammu, wherein the 461 members of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who were enrolled as members after March 2017, voiced their concern against the decision of debarring them from voting in the forthcoming elections of JCCI, scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021.

A large number of members of JCCI gathered together at the venue and the Press Conference was addressed by Deepak Malhotra, Ram Anand, TarunUppal, Jatinder Gupta, Prof.GopiKishenMuju and others.