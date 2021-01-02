JDA gets revenue papers of 15941.3 kanal demarcated govt land

The District Administration, Jammu handed over Revenue Papers viz Copies of Record of Rights (Missle-e-Haqiat), TatimaShahjra and Extract of KhasraGirdawari in respect of land measuring about 15941.3 Kanal.

The Land is situated in 16 villages of four Tehsils of District Jammu namely Jagti, Nagrota, RathoreDhok, KoreJagir and ChakRakhwala, Kamini, and Nadore of Tehsil Nagrota, Satwari, Rakh Raipur, Deeli, Babliana, Digiana, Gangyal, Raipur Jagir of Tehsil Jammu South, Flora Nagbani of Tehsil Marh and ChakChauha of Tehsil Bishnah.

These Revenue Papers of the demarcated Government Land handed over to the Jammu Development Authority were delivered by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu (L&O) on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu to Director Land Management, Jammu Development Authority, Jammu (Representative of VC, JDA, Jammu) enabling the JDA to further fence the demarcated/handed over Government land.