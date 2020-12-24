Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:14 AM

JEE Mains- 2021 to be held in Urdu too

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:14 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Mains is being held in 13 Languages including Urdu Language for the next session (2021). As per  the exam conducting authority, National Testing agency the JEE mains 2021 would be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English  Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & Urdu as per the New Education Policy of India .

The NAT has also released the examination schedule according to which the Session-I exam would be held from February 23 to Feb 26, 2021, the Session-II from March 15 to March 18, 2021, Session-III from April 27 to April 30, 2021 and Session-IV from May 24 to May 28, 2021.

