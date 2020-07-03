Jhajjarkotli-Udhampur transmission line to be charged on July 6

Power Development department (PDD) on Friday informed that 132 KV S/C Jhajjarkotli-Udhampur transmission line upto under construction MES Grid Station Chak near Chopra Shop (Udhampur) is being charged on July 6, 2020 for giving power supply to under construction 2×20 MVA, 132/33 KV Army Grid Station.

The line passes through the villages Panjal, Jajjharkotli, Salora, Tikri, Mand, Phalata, Jib Morh, Bikan Gala, Garhi Patyal and Golf Subroon.

The PDD officials said since the line remained un-charged for the last 16 years, the public in the respective areas are advised not to come in contact with the transmission line and transmission towers of this line to avoid any mishap as a result of line charging on very high voltage (132KV).