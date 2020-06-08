Jitendra Singh inaugurates CAT bench at Jammu

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh Monday inaugurated 18th bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for J&K and Ladakh through a video conference.

Speaking after the inauguration, Singh said setting-up of the CAT bench at Jammu to deal exclusively with service matters of government employees would go a long way in not only reducing the burden of various courts and thereby giving them more time to deal with other cases expeditiously but would also provide to the persons covered by the administrative tribunals speedy relief in respect of their grievances and service matters.

Singh expressed hope that pendency of about 30,000 cases would be resolved in a time bound and judicious manner. He said all three important agencies of DoPT – CAT, CIC and CVC were now operational in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

Singh said Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner who called on him May 5 informed the Minister that the jurisdiction of the Central Vigilance Commission has been extended over the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During his address, the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu observed that with the coming up of J&K bench of the Tribunal, the employees of J&K and Ladakh would now be better poised to seek the redressal of their grievances pertaining to service matters.

“About 34,000 cases pertaining to service matters of the employees of J&K are being transferred from J&K High Court to the Tribunal for quick disposal. This will be a huge relief to the employees, who will immensely benefit from this bench of the Tribunal,” the LG said.

He also observed that with the establishment of the Tribunal, the guarantee of speedy, effective, decentralized dispensation of justice as guaranteed in the Constitution would be available to the employees of J&K and Ladakh.

Chairman, CAT, Justice L Narasimha Reddy gave welcome address. The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal. Member Judicial while Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu, RakeshSagar Jain gave vote of thanks on the occasion.