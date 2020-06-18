J&K Apni Party condemns Chinese action in Ladakh

Extending full support to the defense forces and Union Government in countering expansionist policy of China, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has strongly condemned Chinese Army’s illegal action in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Union Territory, where 20 soldiers including a Commanding Officer, attained martyrdom in violent and treacherous attack.

In a joint statement, J&K Apni Party leaders have expressed their serious concern over the situation developed all along the Ladakh border with China where neighbouring country has intruded into the territory illegally and it is posing serious threat to the stability and peace of the region. The J&K Apni Party leaders “India is a peace loving country and has never tried to violate border agreements. The present situation has emerged in Ladakh because China is facing condemnation at home in failing to handle coronavirus spread. Hence, China has started mounting tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to divert attention from crises they are facing inside their country.”

“These tactics are a sheer violation to the agreements signed between India and China to establish peace on the LAC and resolve such border disputes with dialogues,” they said. Prominent among those who issued the statement include former minister Manjit Singh, former MLC Vijay Bakaya, former legislator Kamal Arora, Vikram Malhotra, Namrata Sharma, Vaibhav Mattoo, Bodh Raj, Madan Chalotra, Raqeeq Khan, Amandeep Singh and others..