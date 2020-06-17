JK bags National Panchayat awards

Jammu & Kashmir has been conferred with three prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) awards for its contribution to the socio-economic development of the Gram Panchayats across the Union Territory.

The awards conferred by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj were given to three different panchayats of the two districts viz. Rajouri and Pulwama.

Panchayat Rathal, (Block Rajouri) and Panchayat Badakana, (Block Thana Mandi) of District Rajouri and Panchayat Meej, (Block Pampore) of Pulwama district were adjudged the best performing panchayats in recognition of their work in improving the delivery of services to the public like sanitation, natural resource management, maintaining record, construction of PMAY(G) houses, data management, implementation of agriculture-related schemes, electricity coverage etc.

Secretary RD & Panchayati Raj department Sheetal Nanda congratulated Sobia Shaheen, Sarpanch Badakana, Block Plangarh, Abdul Rehman, Sarpanch Rathal, Block Rajouri, and Naseer Ahmad Khanday, Sarpanch, Meej, District Pulwama.

The secretary also hailed the efforts of the concerned District Panchayat Officers, Abdul Khabir, and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jerri for their tireless dedication.