J&K Bank Chairman, former minister-led delegation from Kishtwar call on LG Sinha

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Bank R K Chhibber Monday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and discussed important issues pertaining to the functioning of the bank.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K Bank Chairman informed the LG about the status of disbursement of financial assistance under various flagship programmes and the roadmap being prepared for rationalising the bank staff and filling up the vacant posts.

The LG emphasised on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and called for maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels.

He advised the chairman to take all measures to further improve the fiscal health of the bank.

Meanwhile, a public deputation from different areas of Kishtwar district led by former minister Sunil Sharma called on the LG and apprised him about the important public issues pertaining to their areas.