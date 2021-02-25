J&K Bank REWA-Jammu holds meeting

J&K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA), Jammu today held its first meeting since COVID19 situation emerged across the globe.

In a statement the Association said that the meeting was convened to restart and bring on track various activities aimed towards the welfare of the retired employees of J&K Bank

“S Mohinder Singh president REWA lauded the role of J&K Bank’s Chairman & MD Shri R. K. Chhibber for smoothly steering the Bank through difficult times being witnessed by one and all, on account of the pandemic,” it said.

“The members also acknowledged that the transparency and accountability brought about in the overall functioning of the Bank since Chhibber took over has vastly improved the general perception of the Bank amongst all its stakeholders, including the general public. The members added that the recruitment drive initiated by the Bank under the leadership of the current CMD has rekindled immense hope amongst the local youth of our UT, as they look up towards the Bank with expectations of respectable and growth oriented employment opportunities. ” it said.