J&K BJP seeks reservation of Assembly seats for displaced KPs

A senior BJP leader on Friday demanded reservation of three Assembly seats in J&K for displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KPs).

The BJP leader and former member of Legislative Council (MLC) Surinder Ambardar made the demand before the party’s national General Secretary and incharge J&K, Ram Madhav in a meeting here.

“We have demanded reservation of three Assembly seats for displaced KPs in Kashmir. This was raised with national General Secretary at meeting here today,” said Ambardar.

He also discussed issues of governance, security and Panchayat Raj system with Madhav.