UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:18 AM

JK BOSE initiates textbooks translation into 4 official languages

In order to realize the vision of National Education Policy 2020, a two-day workshop was organized by the J&K Board of School Education (JK BOSE) today to initiate translation of text books of environmental studies from class 3rd to 5th and Mathematics from class 1st to 5th in four official languages including Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi.

Chairperson, JK BOSE, Professor VeenaPandita inaugurated the workshop and Secretary JK BOSE, ManeeshaSareen presided over the programme.

The Chairperson congratulated the Academic Section of JKBOSE for taking a lead in translating the textbooks to four official languages for teaching primary classes. “Nothing is more facilitating in knowledge acquisition than the expression of ideas in the language one is born and brought up. The children grasp the essence of non-trivial concepts in their own local language quickly and providing texts in the mother tongue shall be a potent medium to use the power of language in enhancing the competence of learners,” she said.

