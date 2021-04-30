J&K Civil Services Decentralisation, Recruitment Act amended

The government on Friday notified the exclusion of Gazetted Level teaching, faculty posts identified by the Health and Medical Education department for the purpose of appointment on academic arrangement basis in all the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir from the operation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act 2010.

However, this exemption, valid only till March 31, 2022, has been granted with a rider that these posts should have been advertised at least once and remained unfilled.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (ii) of proviso to section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act 2010 (Act No XVI of 2010), the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby excludes from the operation of the act such categories of gazetted level teaching and faculty posts as may be identified by the Health and Medical Education Department from time to time, for the purpose of appointment on academic arrangement basis under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules, 2020 in all the Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir subject to the condition that such posts have been advertised at least once and remained unfilled provided that the exemption shall be valid till 31 March 2022,” read S O 60 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwivedi.