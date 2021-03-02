Jammu, Today's Paper
IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:03 PM

J&K clocks 85 new Covid cases

IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:03 PM
File photo
File photo

J&K on Tuesday reported 85 fresh Covid cases, even as no fresh death due to the virus was recorded in the past 24 hours, officials said.

As many as 94 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

An official bulletin said that of the 85 new coronavirus cases, 12 are from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division.

J&K’s Covid tally has mounted to 126,589, while 123,811 have been recovered. The death toll has touched 1,958. The number of active cases is 820 out of which 185 are from Jammu division and 635 from Kashmir.

Related News