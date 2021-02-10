J&K forests must be promoted on larger scale: Nitishwar Kumar

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today reviewed the functioning of the Forest Department at Civil Secretariat here.

A PowerPoint presentation was given by Principal Chief Conservator Forests &HoFF, J&K, Dr Mohit Gera briefing in detail, the roles and functions of the Forest department and contribution of forests to J&K’s GDP.

The Principal Secretary took a detailed assessment of traditional as well as modern ways in which forest department provides services to the people dependent on forest resources