JK govt deputes officers to receive JK citizens stranded in Pakistan at Attari

The government has deputed officers of Hospitality & Protocol Department to Attari (Wagah Border), Amritsar, Punjab with effect from 24th of June 2020 for receiving the foreign returnees coming from Pakistan by road through Wagah Border on 25th of June 2020 onwards.

The deputed officers, Aamir Chowdhary and Muneeb Umar Assistant Directors, Directorate of Hospitality & Protocol, shall join Preeti Sharma, Manager, J&K House, Amritsar, for coordinating with the local administration of Amritsar, Punjab in making necessary arrangements for the purpose.

